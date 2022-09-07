ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
The Big Story

The Unification Church in South Korea: a cautionary tale for the LDP

In the church's birth place, politicians with links to the group have not fared well

STEVE BOROWIEC, contributing writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- For South Korean politicians' relations with the Unification Church, 1987 was a turning point. That year, Kim Young-sam, a longtime activist and fierce opponent of the military dictatorships that had ruled the country for decades, was running for president.

He was in a tight race on the opposition ticket with Kim Dae-jung, another darling of the anti-dictatorship movement. In the run-up to the vote, Young-sam's campaign was thrown off course by allegations of shady associations with the Unification Church, including claims that Young-sam's camp had accepted millions in funding from the church and that, if elected, he would lay the ground for the church to build its headquarters in a coveted Seoul neighborhood.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close