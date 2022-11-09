ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Despite the locomotive of capitalism speeding nations worldwide toward better health and more wealth, recent data suggests most of us feel more insecure than ever.   © Illustration by Chuan Ming Ong
The Big Story

The precarity of progress: Asia confronts post-pandemic era of insecurity

Amid the Ukraine war and rising inequality, is economic development really making lives better?

MICHAEL PEEL, Nikkei Asia executive editor | East Asia

TOKYO -- Hans Rosling, the late Swedish statistician, had a magician's eye for presenting numbers. One of his most striking performances can be seen in a 2010 video called "200 Countries, 200 Years, 4 Minutes." It has been watched 10 million times on the BBC's YouTube channel.

In the clip, Rosling conjures an animated graph on which colored bubbles show average incomes and life expectancies in the nations of the world. As a counter ticks toward the 21st century, many of the circles rise up the screen, with Asian states prominent after World War II. It is a powerful demonstration of how humanity has grown better off than ever before -- at least according to the measures Rosling chose.

