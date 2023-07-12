ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Despite U.S. government efforts to decouple from China over the past five years, most American tech giants remain deeply reliant on the Chinese market.    © Illustration by Yoshiko Kawano
The Big Story

U.S. big tech won't shake its China addiction

For companies like Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, and Qualcomm, decoupling has not dented Chinese market

AKITO TANAKA and GRACE LI, Nikkei staff writers | China

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG -- The leaders of America's most powerful tech companies have been parading through Beijing since early spring, following the end of COVID-19 controls and the gradual reopening of China. Even chilly U.S.-China tensions have not stood in the way of a resumption of pre-pandemic business dialogue.

In June, Bill Gates, the co-founder of U.S. tech giant Microsoft, was received in Beijing by Chinese President Xi Jinping -- an almost unheard-of protocol exception for a business leader. "You are the first American friend I've met with so far this year," China's president told the American billionaire, flashing a rare smile.

