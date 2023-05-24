Warren Buffett's shifting Asian portfolio

OMAHA, U.S. -- For Antonius Budianto, an independent stock investor from Indonesia, it was a dream come true to be in Omaha, Nebraska for the first time.

Traveling from East Java with his wife and 14-year-old daughter, Antonius was standing in a queue in front of Omaha's CHI Health Center at 3 a.m. to grab a seat at the annual general shareholders meeting of investment company Berkshire Hathaway on May 6. Antonius said they wanted to be "as close as possible" to the podium as his two business idols -- Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger -- sat and took questions from shareholders in the audience and around the world.