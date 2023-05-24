ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Warren Buffett, the 92-year-old CEO of U.S. investment company Berkshire Hathaway, is increasing his stake in Japan and moving away from Chinese investments as Sino-American tensions mount.    © Nikkei montage/Source Photo by Shinya Sawai
The Big Story

Warren Buffett's shifting Asian portfolio

Geopolitics push 'Oracle of Omaha' to move away from China and invest in Japan

KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

OMAHA, U.S. -- For Antonius Budianto, an independent stock investor from Indonesia, it was a dream come true to be in Omaha, Nebraska for the first time.

Traveling from East Java with his wife and 14-year-old daughter, Antonius was standing in a queue in front of Omaha's CHI Health Center at 3 a.m. to grab a seat at the annual general shareholders meeting of investment company Berkshire Hathaway on May 6. Antonius said they wanted to be "as close as possible" to the podium as his two business idols -- Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger -- sat and took questions from shareholders in the audience and around the world.

