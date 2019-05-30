Cambodia's Hun Sen quashes Chinese 'debt trap' fears

TOKYO -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Thursday dismissed fears that his country is at risk of falling into a Chinese "debt trap" and said massive financial support from Beijing is not compromising Phnom Penh's independence.

Hun Sen was speaking at the annual Future of Asia conference hosted by Nikkei in Tokyo. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was also among the dignitaries who spoke on the first day of the two-day event, where China's role in regional development and its tensions with the U.S. were overriding themes.

"For Cambodia, we can maintain our sovereignty [while borrowing] the loans in accordance with the projects that we need," Hun Sen said after delivering a speech.

"China respects our decisions on how we use the loans," he added. "China does not force Cambodia to do this and that."

Cambodia is a key ally for China in Southeast Asia and also a major beneficiary of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative. The country has received billions of dollars in Chinese financial aid and cheap loans to build infrastructure such as railways, dams and roads.

"We borrow the concession loans with low interest rates and a long grace period [for repayment]," Hun Sen said.

The prime minister added that his country does not rely on China alone, and called for combining Chinese initiatives with U.S.-led efforts to promote an "open and free Indo-Pacific" region -- widely seen as a counterweight to the Belt and Road. These endeavors should be "synchronized" to create a "win-win package," he said.

Yet the initiatives are part of a deepening rivalry between the U.S. -- the traditional dominant power in Asia -- and China, an emerging force. Their competition for regional supremacy is fueling unease.

"We are deeply concerned about global peace, stability and security toward the evolution of a multipolar world," Hun Sen said in his address to the forum. He also expressed fears that the escalating U.S.-China trade war could undermine smaller countries like Cambodia, a $22 billion economy whose growth over the last two decades has been underpinned by free trade and multilateralism.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad

Earlier, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad urged the U.S. and China to make concessions in their disputes, warning that a failure to negotiate could lead to military conflict.

Specifically, Mahathir questioned Washington's uncompromising stance against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies. Huawei has achieved a "tremendous advance over American technology," he said. While the U.S. has long had a strong research and development capability, "they must accept that this capability can [now] also be found in the East."

"'If I am not ahead, I will ban you, I will send warships' -- that is not competition," Mahathir stressed. "That is threatening."

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stresses the importance of diplomacy and compromise at the Future of Asia conference in Tokyo on May 30. (Photo by Yuki Nakao)

The U.S. recently put Huawei on its Entity List, essentially a blacklist for foreign companies deemed national security threats. This requires U.S. companies to obtain government approval to export products to Huawei. The implications have spread far beyond American borders, affecting foreign Huawei suppliers that use U.S. products or software.

While countries including Japan and Australia have already taken measures to avoid using Huawei equipment as they introduce new 5G mobile networks, Mahathir signaled that Malaysia has no intention of shunning the company.

"Huawei's research is far bigger than Malaysia's capability. We try to make use of their technology as much as possible," he said, adding that he is not concerned over allegations of espionage activity because "we are an open book."

The 93-year-old returned to the prime minister's post in last year's stunning election, which marked the first opposition victory since Malaysia gained independence from Britain in 1957.

Mahathir has been credited for his efforts to fight corruption and improve the government's finances, including negotiating a less costly deal for a rail project with China. The U.S.-China trade war, however, has cast a shadow over his economy. Gross domestic product slowed in the first quarter of 2019, as the tensions took a toll on Malaysian exports.

Mahathir has sought to maintain economic ties with China, a key trading partner. Nevertheless, he spoke out against Beijing's military advances in the South China Sea.

"No warships should be stationed in the South China Sea," he said, warning that "a slight incident will lead to war." He cited Southeast Asian countries' ability to settle disputes through international courts as an example of how negotiations lead to peace and economic growth.

"When two giants are fighting each other, we see that it is the grass that gets trampled."

As for what East Asian nations can do to promote regional stability, he suggested the adoption of a common currency that would not be used within countries but only "for the purpose of settlement of trade."

"If you try to promote your own currency," he said, "we will have conflicts."

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's economy is expanding beyond apparel production to sectors such as information technology as the country’s rapid economic growth stimulates investment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told Nikkei’s Future of Asia.

Hasina has been in office since 2009 as head of the ruling Awami League party. In that period, Bangladesh has experienced high economic growth through the success of its ready-made garment sector. The economy grew 7.86% in the fiscal year ended last June, making it one of the fastest growing economies in Asia. This year’s growth will reach 8.13%, Hasina said.

“This [growth] encouraged entrepreneurs to plan and start new ventures to support expansion of the industrial base of the country," Hasina said.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at the Future of Asia conference on May 30. (Photo by Yuki Nakao)

One of the rising industries is digital services. “The rapid expansion of ICT [Information and communications technology] services has contributed to reducing income inequality, decreasing rural-urban disparity, and most notably gender gap in employment and access to opportunities,” she said.

According to Hasina, Bangladesh has established 5,286 “digital centers" across the country where people in remote areas can access internet services.

Another emerging sector is medicine, she said, noting that Bangladesh now exports pharmaceuticals to more than 100 countries.

Some economists say Bangladesh is benefiting from the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions as apparel exports from China fall.

But Hasina warned that a rise in tariffs will cause a decline in growth and called for an open trade system. “Infrastructure, free trade and liberal investment give foundation to Asian development," she said. “We need to pledge to strengthen the world with greater openness, jointly address global challenges, safeguard fairness and justice and inject new impetus to cooperate using innovative ideas and measures"

“The future of the world lies in the convergence of interests common to humanity," she said.

