Ian Bremmer sees big opportunities in 'digital TPP' for Asia

TOKYO --- A so-called "digital TPP" will be an opportunity to bring together China, the U.S., Japan, Europe and other members of the global community that are currently squabbling over trade frictions, Ian Bremmer, the president of Eurasia Group, said on Friday

Despite the U.S. withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), "The technology and the digital sphere will be areas that will provide big opportunities, with possibilities like a digital TPP," Bremmer said in a recorded interview that was shown here at Nikkei's Future of Asia conference.

Together with Japan, which is "the laboratory and testing ground for the world for the most cutting edge technology," the countries can build a strong partnership with a digital TPP. This will also lead to China, which "will find it too compelling to leave behind this opportunity," to join, Bremmer said.

"The U.S. has the most entrepreneurs and is the biggest technology superpower in the West... and Europe has the best regulation that is driving the standards on topics like privacy," Bremmer said.

On the other hand, Bremmer also noted the challenges that the global world faces. In the short term, "all of these Western led multilateral institutions and agreements and norms are going to weaken in the wake of a U.S. leadership withdrawal." Noting that "the lack of any successor to pick up the mantle will lead to a G-Zero world." G-Zero is Bremmer's idea of a world where no single country is willing or able to assume the role of global leader.

He warned that the absence of a global leader will create "a weaker and less ideal geopolitical environment that the Asians are much more vulnerable to than the U.S."

One consequence of a G-Zero world could be that "Many Asian nations will start hedging toward China," which will be the dominant trade partner for every single country in Asia -- "particularly for smaller nations," Bremmer said.

In the past, "U.S. multilateral institutions and agreements provided the alternative for global leadership for all countries, Bremmer noted. "However, over time if Japan and other Asian nations like India, who is increasing its footprint, are able to play a "greater role in technology and diplomacy and trade agreements... Asian-Western allies will be greater." Bremmer said that this will be "significant and is a real opportunity for the long term strategy of the region."

When asked what countries must do to ready themselves for any forthcoming risks, Bremmer said that "It is important not to be an ostrich. You should not put your head in the sand."

Although a G-Zero world is inevitable because the U.S. will not be coming back as a global leader, the challenges will not change. "We must address them," Bremmer said.

Countries need "longer necks to look out for issues and then go on to address them instead of putting their necks underground," he said. "In 2019, the world needs more llamas and fewer ostriches."