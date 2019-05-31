Laos can 'manage' debt to China and other lenders, PM insists

TOKYO -- Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith acknowledged on Friday that his country is indebted to China and multiple other lenders but insisted the burden is manageable and stressed, "If we don't borrow, Laos, as a least-developed country, won't develop further."

Thongloun, in an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review on the sidelines of Nikkei's Future of Asia conference in Tokyo, said his country will have to pay back not only China but also Japan, Vietnam and international organizations including the World Bank. However, he said his government has its "own measures to manage the debt and ensure balance in the public debt sector," noting Laos only borrows money for "high-efficiency projects which are long-term, with low interest rates."

Since 2013, the IMF has been raising doubts about Laos' ability to service its debt if it moves ahead with plans to build a China-Laos railway, in addition to other capital-intensive projects. The $6 billion cost of the railway represents almost half the country's gross domestic product.

Thongloun strongly denied worries about a Chinese "debt trap," saying "the observers who have concern for Laos in terms of debt repayment [...] may not have enough or sufficient information on how the government assesses those projects."

Earlier, in a speech at the conference, Thongloun mentioned China's Belt and Road Initiative as a valuable new mechanism for international cooperation. Laos shares a border with China and has been supporting the infrastructure investment drive.

Asia, the prime minister said, is devising new ways for countries to work together as the region takes a bigger role on the world stage, suggesting cooperation is crucial amid persistent U.S.-China tensions and a shifting global power balance.

Thongloun told the conference -- where "seeking a new global order" is the main theme this year -- that Asian countries have been "the initiators of new cooperation mechanisms that are all-encompassing and comprehensive."

Another example he gave was the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership -- a proposed free trade framework involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand.

He said ASEAN, a 10-member bloc that includes Laos, is committed to accelerating the RCEP negotiations, pushing for a deal "as soon as possible" in order to promote regional economic integration, trade and investment. This, he stressed, would help narrow development gaps between countries.

The prime minister said such international projects are "important factors in the process of building a new world order."

As for how that order should take shape, he argued: "Any world order should be determined on the basis of participation of all countries. Careful deliberation and considerations by all parties are crucial."

Through cooperation, Thongloun said, countries will be able to "overcome complex situations" and "handle the challenges" they now face.