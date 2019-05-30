Malaysia will use Huawei tech 'as much as possible,' Mahathir says

TOKYO -- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday urged the U.S. to make concessions in its disputes with China, including the spat over telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies, warning that a failure to negotiate could lead to military conflict.

Huawei has achieved a "tremendous advance over American technology," Mahathir told the annual Future of Asia conference in Tokyo, hosted by Nikkei.

While the U.S. has long had a strong research and development capability, he said, "they must accept that this capability can [now] also be found in the East."

"'If I am not ahead, I will ban you, I will send warships' -- that is not competition," Mahathir stressed. "That is threatening."

The U.S. recently put Huawei on its Entity List, essentially a blacklist for foreign companies deemed national security threats. This requires U.S. companies to obtain government approval to export products to Huawei. The implications have spread far beyond American borders, affecting foreign Huawei suppliers that use U.S. products or software.

While countries including Japan and Australia have already taken measures to avoid using Huawei equipment as they introduce new 5G mobile networks, Mahathir signaled that Malaysia has no intention of shunning the company.

"Huawei's research is far bigger than Malaysia's capability. We will make use of their technology as much as possible," he said, adding that he is not concerned over allegations of espionage activity because "we are an open book."

The 93-year-old returned to the prime minister's post in last year's stunning election, which marked the first opposition victory since Malaysia gained independence from Britain in 1957.

Mahathir has been credited for his efforts to fight corruption and improve the government's finances, including negotiating a less costly deal for a rail project with China. The U.S.-China trade war, however, has cast a shadow over his economy. Gross domestic product slowed in the first quarter of 2019, as the tensions took a toll on Malaysian exports.

Mahathir has sought to maintain economic ties with China, a key trading partner. Nevertheless, he spoke out against Beijing's military advances in the South China Sea.

"No warships should be stationed in the South China Sea," he said, warning that "a slight incident will lead to war." He cited Southeast Asian countries' ability to settle disputes through international courts as an example of how negotiations lead to peace and economic growth.

"When two giants are fighting each other, we see that it is the grass that gets trampled."

As for what East Asian nations can do to promote regional stability, he suggested the adoption of a common currency that would not be used within countries but only "for the purpose of settlement of trade."

"If you try to promote your own currency," he said, "we will have conflicts."

Nikkei staff writer Kenya Akama contributed to this story.