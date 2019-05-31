Thailand casts wide net for 5G partners amid Huawei concerns

TOKYO -- Thailand is opening its doors to all global 5G vendors at a time when the leader in the field, China's Huawei Technologies, is being shut out of other markets as a security risk.

"We are equally worried about the security issues of 5G," Pichet Durongkaveroj, Thailand's minister of digital economy and society, said in Tokyo on Friday.

Pichet was speaking at the annual Future of Asia conference hosted by Nikkei. Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith was also among the dignitaries who spoke on the second day of the two-day event.

Pichet did not address whether Thailand would join the U.S., Japan, and other countries to shut the Chinese telecom gear giant out of their 5G rollouts, but said that his country will "invite all vendors" to take part.

"There will be Ericsson and Nokia, so this is for all players," the minister said.

Thailand, the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, aims to start commercial 5G service in 2020, making it one of the first in the region to make the transition. Its first trials kicked off earlier this year with various participants including Huawei, which invested $5 million on related equipment in a move to get a slice of the market.

5G will allow the transmission of larger volumes of data at faster speeds compared with current 4G service, paving the way for advanced solutions such as autonomous manufacturing.

Besides inviting all 5G equipment vendors, Pichet said Thailand has sought Japan's help for cybersecurity training.

Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith acknowledged on Friday that his country is indebted to China and multiple other lenders but insisted the burden is manageable and stressed, "If we don't borrow, Laos, as a least-developed country, won't develop further."

Thongloun, in an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review on the sidelines of the Future of Asia conference, said his country will have to pay back not only China but also Japan, Vietnam and international organizations including the World Bank. However, he said his government has its "own measures to manage the debt and ensure balance in the public debt sector," noting Laos only borrows money for "high-efficiency projects which are long-term, with low interest rates."

Since 2013, the IMF has been raising doubts about Laos' ability to service its debt if it moves ahead with plans to build a China-Laos railway, in addition to other capital-intensive projects. The $6 billion cost of the railway represents almost half the country's gross domestic product.

Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith talks about the formation of a new world order at Nikkei's Future of Asia conference in Tokyo on May 31. (Photo by Yuki Nakao)

Thongloun strongly denied worries about a Chinese "debt trap," saying "the observers who have concern for Laos in terms of debt repayment [...] may not have enough or sufficient information on how the government assesses those projects."

Earlier, in a speech, Thongloun mentioned China's Belt and Road Initiative as a valuable new mechanism for international cooperation. Laos shares a border with China and has been supporting the infrastructure investment drive.

Asia, the prime minister said, is devising new ways for countries to work together as the region takes a bigger role on the world stage, suggesting cooperation is crucial amid persistent U.S.-China tensions and a shifting global power balance.

Thongloun told the conference -- where "seeking a new global order" is the main theme this year -- that Asian countries have been "the initiators of new cooperation mechanisms that are all-encompassing and comprehensive."

The prime minister's comments largely appear to reflect Laos' position vis-a-vis China. Ian Bremmer, the president of Eurasia Group, pointed out that "there will be countries in the world where China will be dominant ... and they will align with Chinese standards," giving Laos and its neighbor Cambodia as prime examples.

In a prerecorded video message shown at the conference, Bremmer said that in five to 10 years, as China boosts infrastructure investments in certain markets, "it's going to make those markets more challenging" for countries other than China.

Nikkei staff writers Cliff Venzon and Kentaro Iwamoto contributed to this article.