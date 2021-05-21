Laos president kicks off Day 2 of Nikkei's Future of Asia forum

TOKYO -- Laos' President Thongloun Sisoulith is set to open the second and final day of Nikkei's Future of Asia conference, as top leaders from across the region share their views of pressing challenges and the post-COVID era.

The event is being held in Tokyo and online. Friday's other scheduled speakers include Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Experts will also join panel discussions on themes such as "Asia and the new U.S. administration," "How can Asia build a fair society?" and "New frontiers for innovation in the COVID-19 era."

Day One of the event featured current Malaysian leader Muhyiddin Yassin, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, among others.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivered a closing speech at the end of Thursday's session.

Read our full wrap-up of the first day's speeches.