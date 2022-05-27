ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
The Future of Asia 2022

Indonesia's Jokowi aims to host successful G-20 despite Russia issue

President urges 'immediate' implementation of China-backed trade bloc

Indonesian President Joko Widodo says that "Indonesia wants to make sure that the G-20 will serve as a catalyst for global economic recovery." (Photo by Suzu Takahashi)
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

TOKYO -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo urged the swift implementation of the world's largest trade bloc backed by China, just a few days after the launch of a new economic grouping in the Indo-Pacific region led by the U.S. He also urged support for his country's Group of 20 presidency, despite tensions over Russia's involvement.

