TOKYO -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo urged the swift implementation of the world's largest trade bloc backed by China, just a few days after the launch of a new economic grouping in the Indo-Pacific region led by the U.S. He also urged support for his country's Group of 20 presidency, despite tensions over Russia's involvement.
The Future of Asia 2022
Indonesia's Jokowi aims to host successful G-20 despite Russia issue
President urges 'immediate' implementation of China-backed trade bloc