The Future of Asia 2023

Asian leaders home in on economic security in face of U.S.-China rift

Future of Asia speakers welcome 'de-risking' and urge return to multilateralism

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong warned against a new cold war at the Future of Asia forum in Tokyo on May 25. (Photo by Mayumi Tsumita)
TORU TAKAHASHI, Nikkei senior staff writer | China

TOKYO -- Top Asian officials expressed worry about the increasingly fractious U.S.-China relationship at Nikkei's Future of Asia forum that began here Thursday, as deepening rifts threaten the development of a region that has been an engine of globalization and free trade.

"Sri Lanka welcomes the G-7's announcement that they are prepared to build a stable and constructive relationship with China," Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, praising the communique from last week's Group of Seven summit in Japan that signaled a move away from decoupling.

