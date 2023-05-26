Asian leaders home in on economic security in face of U.S.-China rift

TOKYO -- Top Asian officials expressed worry about the increasingly fractious U.S.-China relationship at Nikkei's Future of Asia forum that began here Thursday, as deepening rifts threaten the development of a region that has been an engine of globalization and free trade.

"Sri Lanka welcomes the G-7's announcement that they are prepared to build a stable and constructive relationship with China," Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, praising the communique from last week's Group of Seven summit in Japan that signaled a move away from decoupling.