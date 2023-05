TOKYO -- The United Nations should be replaced with a new body that can actually solve global problems and ASEAN should drop its long-standing noninterference policy to tackle the Myanmar crisis, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday.

In an interview with Nikkei on the sidelines of the Future of Asia forum, the outspoken nonagenarian railed against what he sees as a lopsided power balance that has often prevented the U.N. from taking meaningful action.