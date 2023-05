TOKYO -- Countries in the so-called Global South can offer solutions for urgent international issues and shape the regional order in Asia, Dino Patti Djalal, Indonesia's former ambassador to the U.S., said on Friday at Nikkei's Future of Asia forum.

"We're emerging economies and we're a lot more confident than before," Djalal said. "We're confident in our own views, non alignment 2.0, and we want to create our own space and try to go out and get along with everyone."