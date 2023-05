TOKYO -- Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that countries of the so-called Global South will not throw their weight behind Russia or Ukraine in the ongoing war, despite the Group of Seven's recent show of support for Kyiv.

Mahathir was speaking Friday at Nikkei's Future of Asia forum. The Global South including "Brazil, India and Indonesia, these people do not want war," he said. "They will not be supportive of the war between Russia and Ukraine."