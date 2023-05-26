High-speed rail to China a 'source of pride': Laos president

TOKYO -- Laos is "proud" of its 1,000-kilometer railway completed in 2021 under China's Belt and Road Initiative, said President Thongloun Sisoulith as the nation's first railway sparks hopes of fueling economic development.

The high-speed railway connecting the Laotian capital of Vientiane and China's Kunming in Yunnan province "has contributed immensely to our economy and will certainly provide a very better future for us," Thongloun told Nikkei Asia on Friday in an interview on the sidelines of Nikkei's Future of Asia conference.