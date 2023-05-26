ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Future of Asia 2023

Laotian President Thongloun warns on risk of 'large-scale wars'

Next ASEAN chair will 'fulfill its responsibility'

Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith speaks at Nikkei's Future of Asia conference in Tokyo on May 26. (Photo by Mayumi Tsumita) 
AKIRA KITADO, Nikkei staff writer | Laos

Rising geopolitical tensions around the world "have the potential to escalate into large-scale wars," Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith warned at Nikkei's Future of Asia forum on Friday.

In a sobering speech, he spoke of global challenges that are "becoming more formidable to address if left unattended." Thongloun's remarks came as Russia's war in Ukraine drags on and concerns mount over a possible military confrontation in the Taiwan Strait. Still, he did not refer to any specific conflict or confrontation.

