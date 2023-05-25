ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Sri Lanka will apply to join RCEP trade bloc, Wickremesinghe says

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe tells Nikkei's Future of Asia conference about his commitment to "multi-layered connectivity in the Indo-Pacific" on May 25. (Photo by Mayumi Tsumita)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he intends to apply for membership in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade bloc, as his South Asian country strives to rebuild its crisis-hit economy.

Wickremesinghe told Nikkei's Future of Asia forum on Thursday that Sri Lanka would look to join RCEP "with the aim of achieving a higher level of economic liberalization." The grouping, known as the world's largest free trade pact, encompasses 15 Asia-Pacific countries covering about 30% of the world's gross domestic product and population. It includes China and Japan but not the U.S.

