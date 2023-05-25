ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Future of Asia 2023

Thai deputy PM: Asia should do itself a favor, unite against war

Geopolitical tensions loom as leaders gather at Nikkei's Future of Asia forum

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai speaks at Nikkei's Future of Asia conference in Tokyo on May 25. (Photo by Mayumi Tsumita)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Under looming risks of military conflicts, Asia must unite and work collectively to promote peace, Thailand's deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine "represented the most consequential modification of long-held positions in politics and society since World War II," said Don Pramudwinai, speaking at Nikkei's annual Future of Asia conference. Initiatives created after that war to maintain peace have not done so. Meanwhile, the U.S.-China rivalry has upended a unipolar world, he said.

Read Next

Latest On The Future of Asia 2023

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close