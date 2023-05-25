Thai deputy PM: Asia should do itself a favor, unite against war

TOKYO -- Under looming risks of military conflicts, Asia must unite and work collectively to promote peace, Thailand's deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine "represented the most consequential modification of long-held positions in politics and society since World War II," said Don Pramudwinai, speaking at Nikkei's annual Future of Asia conference. Initiatives created after that war to maintain peace have not done so. Meanwhile, the U.S.-China rivalry has upended a unipolar world, he said.