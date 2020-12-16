ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
The World Ahead

Global energy poised for a once-in-a-century transformation

Uncertainties abound in industry used to perpetual growth as peak oil looms

Crude is languishing near $40 a barrel in 2020, less than half the price six years ago.   © Reuters
DAVID SHEPPARD, Financial Times Energy editor | Europe

LONDON -- For over a hundred years the oil sector has been characterised by cycles of boom and bust: low prices eventually lead to higher prices as underinvestment and rising consumption catches up with the industry.

With crude languishing near $40 a barrel in 2020 - or less than half the level of six years ago - it would seem natural to bet that oil prices will rise substantially by 2025 as the oil cycle turns.

But that is no longer a certainty. The global energy system is on the cusp of a once-in-a-century transformation.

Ambitious government targets to lower emissions and the growing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to lead to a peak in oil demand, potentially within ten years.

For an industry that has grown used to perpetual growth that is profoundly unsettling.

David Sheppard, Financial Times Energy editor (Photo by Financial Times)

Could supplies fall short even as consumption goes into reverse, if energy companies stop investing? Or might the largest producers rush to pump every barrel they can, fearing they are sitting on a soon-to-be-stranded asset? The world was given a glimpse of that future when a brief price war erupted between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

No one knows for sure. But the approach of peak demand threatens to upend old certainties, potentially ones as ingrained as the oil cycle.

