Post-pandemic technology landscape could see more diversity

SAN FRANCISCO -- The big lift that the pandemic gave to the use of digital services proved to be lasting. But the surprise was the wider range of emerging digital "champions" that it seeded, diluting some of the power of Big Tech.

The move by Amazon and Google to voluntarily spin off their cloud computing businesses created the foundation for a new generation of enterprise tech companies. Zoom was one of a handful of companies that capitalised on strong demand during the pandemic to become broader platforms for communication and collaboration.

In the consumer internet, once regulatory action blocked the handful of giants from buying or killing nascent competitors, the scope for newcomers turned out to be greater than before. A generation brought up on digital services was hungry for new experiences - whether that meant new communities inside gaming worlds, or a wider suite of communications apps to reflect different aspects of their lives. Top engineering talent seeped away from the giants, feeding this shift.

Richard Waters, Financial Times West Coast editor (Photo by Financial Times)

By 2025, it is possible to look forward to a more diverse digital world. But the "winner takes most" dynamic in most markets still holds: Each new category of online activity produced only one or two champions, and an emerging oligopoly of digital powers was taking shape.