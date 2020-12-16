'Vertical' opportunities poised to spread to the remaining 99% of economy

SILICON VALLEY -- The interview was running over, but SoftBank Group CEO and Chairman Masayoshi Son sounded happy.

He was discussing the future of technology at a company office in Silicon Valley when he asked a mountain of a man, apparently more than 2 meters tall, to come into the room.

"He may look like a bandit, but he's a wonderful guy," Son said. The man was Marcelo Claure, CEO of major U.S. mobile phone seller Brightstar Corp.

Seven years since the interview, Claure's role has taken a significant shift. After serving as CEO of Sprint, a major U.S. mobile carrier Son had brought under his control, he became a SoftBank Group executive. He also currently serves as chairman of WeWork, a major U.S. office-sharing company. His work history reflects the changing interests of Son, who has remained standing as an investor for nearly four decades.

Son, who has gone from investing in personal computers to the internet and then to the mobile phone business, now says "SoftBank Group has become a company investing in the artificial intelligence revolution."

But he suffered a major defeat in his investment in WeWork after the company's excessive valuation backfired. Still, Son has continued to put money in areas where he expects AI to find an increasing role, including mobility, real estate and health care.

The word vertical is now often heard in reference to a specific industry. Google is one of the companies that have a strong awareness of it. CEO Sundar Pichai says its cloud business has grown thanks to a strategy of focusing on sectors including financial services and retail.

Still, for an IT company, penetrating different industries is not all that easy. Karen DeSalvo, a former official at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services who joined Google late last year, said the company should hire personnel well versed in policies and regulations.

"It needs to bring on medical and clinical talent... so that we do the right thing for the consumer," DeSalvo said.

Rivals such as Amazon and Microsoft have been actively hiring individuals with knowledge of specific industries.

It has been nearly a decade since noted U.S. investor Marc Andreessen said, "Software is eating the world." His prediction is coming true. In Son's words, it has "so far replaced the advertising industry, representing 1% of GDP." With a radical change in the remaining 99% just around the corner, never has the value of vertical business expansion been higher.