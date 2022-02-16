SHANGHAI/TOKYO/LONDON -- The tone of British lawmaker David Alton, a member of the House of Lords and a well-known human rights advocate, was sharper than usual. China's Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology is "directly linked to the surveillance state," he declared at a news conference on Dec. 9 last year. The company's surveillance cameras, he said, can be found "on every high street in this country."
The age of 'Great China'
Eyes everywhere: China's surveillance equipment spreads worldwide
Chinese companies defy U.S. sanctions to as part of a drive to turn the country into a 'semiconductor powerhouse'