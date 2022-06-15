ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
The age of 'Great China'

The China research battle: Debate rages over red lines in academia

U.S. opposition to joint projects grows over fears of Beijing's military ascent

Critics accuse China of downplaying the military links of institutions involved in joint research with international partners. 
Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO -- Collaboration between Chinese researchers and their international counterparts over sensitive technology with possible military uses has become increasingly contentious. Critics in the U.S. and allied countries say this kind of cooperation, while legal, risks enhancing the capabilities of Beijing's armed forces. China says there is nothing illegitimate about the work. Nikkei Asia took a look at the fierce debate over the red lines in academia.

China has become one of the world's top military powers thanks in part to its Military-Civil Fusion policy. This is Beijing's strategy for building its military and technological muscle by eliminating barriers between civilian commercial research and the defense sector.

More than 700 civilian researchers were recruited by the Academy of Military Science in 2020, marking a five-fold increase in two years, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank. China may also be drawing some brain power from the West, critics say.

Critics contend that China downplays the military links of institutions involved in joint research with international partners. The People's Liberation Army-linked bodies have used other aliases in academic papers, according to Nikkei research. Concerns about the possible military use of sensitive technologies have prompted some Western countries to toughen rules on research collaboration and take other steps to strengthen their own capabilities.

This is an in-depth look at how China has fused civilian commercial research and the defense sector and how it tries to learn from co-research with international counterparts. Explore the full story here.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close