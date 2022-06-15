The China research battle: Debate rages over red lines in academia

TOKYO -- Collaboration between Chinese researchers and their international counterparts over sensitive technology with possible military uses has become increasingly contentious. Critics in the U.S. and allied countries say this kind of cooperation, while legal, risks enhancing the capabilities of Beijing's armed forces. China says there is nothing illegitimate about the work. Nikkei Asia took a look at the fierce debate over the red lines in academia.

China has become one of the world's top military powers thanks in part to its Military-Civil Fusion policy. This is Beijing's strategy for building its military and technological muscle by eliminating barriers between civilian commercial research and the defense sector.

More than 700 civilian researchers were recruited by the Academy of Military Science in 2020, marking a five-fold increase in two years, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank. China may also be drawing some brain power from the West, critics say.

Critics contend that China downplays the military links of institutions involved in joint research with international partners. The People's Liberation Army-linked bodies have used other aliases in academic papers, according to Nikkei research. Concerns about the possible military use of sensitive technologies have prompted some Western countries to toughen rules on research collaboration and take other steps to strengthen their own capabilities.

This is an in-depth look at how China has fused civilian commercial research and the defense sector and how it tries to learn from co-research with international counterparts. Explore the full story here.