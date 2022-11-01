Xi Jinping's '37-year plan' for Taiwan reunification

TAIPEI/GUANGZHOU -- With the Chinese Communist Party's 20th National Congress finished, President Xi Jinping is closer than ever to becoming a leader on a par with founding father Mao Zedong. His third term as party leader will be the final stage of the "Great China" project, an initiative fraught with contradictions.

At the congress, Xi vowed to never renounce the use of military force to take control of Taiwan. What drives his strong ambition to unite Taiwan with mainland China? Nikkei reporters visited the front lines of the reunification project. Explore the full interactive graphic here.