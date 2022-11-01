ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
The administration of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is wary of a Chinese attack launched from the nearby provinces of Fujian and Guangdong. This September photo shows piles to prevent Chinese ships from landing on the island of Kinmen, just off the mainland.
The age of 'Great China'

Xi Jinping's '37-year plan' for Taiwan reunification

Attacks on the mind and a looming crisis

Nikkei staff writers | China

TAIPEI/GUANGZHOU -- With the Chinese Communist Party's 20th National Congress finished, President Xi Jinping is closer than ever to becoming a leader on a par with founding father Mao Zedong. His third term as party leader will be the final stage of the "Great China" project, an initiative fraught with contradictions.

At the congress, Xi vowed to never renounce the use of military force to take control of Taiwan. What drives his strong ambition to unite Taiwan with mainland China? Nikkei reporters visited the front lines of the reunification project. Explore the full interactive graphic here.

