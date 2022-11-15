ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
The age of 'Great China'

Xi searches for bad-loan solution that does not hinder growth

Can president strike a balance to prevent the collapse of small companies?

This Beijing shopping mall shut its doors in May as strict behavioral restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID slowed China's economy. (Photo by Iori Kawate)
Nikkei staff writers | China

BEIJING -- Small and medium-size Chinese companies, still struggling financially amid a sluggish economic recovery, are staring at the year-end expiration of deferrals on the principal and interest of their bank loans.

The Chinese government in May adopted an economic stimulus package that included the time-limited support measures for these companies.

A district representative in charge of promoting the service industry in suburban Beijing is anxious about the soon-to-expire deferral program. "Smaller companies will not be able to get by if it ends at the end of the year [as scheduled]," he said.

