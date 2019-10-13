China trade data, Google product launch, TSMC Q3 results

Welcome to Nikkei Asian Preview, a look at the most important business, economic and political events happening in Asia each week.

Here's what we're watching:

MONDAY

Will China's exports take a hit?

A big week for economic data from China begins with the release of September trade numbers on Monday. Export figures will be closely watched after an unexpected dip in August, though a rebound was projected ahead of a scheduled increase in U.S. import tariffs on Tuesday. The rise however has been postponed as part of the "mini" trade pact Washington and Beijing reached last Friday.

Why this matters: Low import numbers from China could signal a downward trend for consumption.

More: The Canton Fair, China's largest import-export event, opens on Tuesday in Guangzhou. The organizer of the 126th biannual trade fair has vowed to maintain the show's global appeal despite declining visitors and deals in recent years.

Canton Fair, the largest import-export trade show in China, attracts buyers from all over the world. But its importance is declining.

Singapore tipped to loosen monetary policy amid slow growth

Analysts expect Singapore to ease its monetary policy as the economy has been battered by headwinds from the U.S.-China trade war. The government will also release advance estimates for third-quarter GDP. Economists polled by Singapore's central bank have tipped growth to come in at 0.3%, a mild improvement from 0.1% in the second quarter.

Background: Just last week, Singapore overtook the U.S. as the world's most competitive economy on the World Economic Forum's rankings.

TUESDAY

A 5G smartphone launch for Google?

Google is set to unveil in New York a wide range of hardware, from smartphones to internet-of-things smart home devices. The search giant is expected to introduce two new Pixel 4 smartphones. Last week, we broke the news that Google is test producing a 5G smartphone that could be included in Tuesday's product rollout.

Why this matters: Announcing a 5G smartphone before Apple could entice more consumers to Google's search and cloud-computing services. Google is aiming to ship 8 million to 10 million smartphones this year.

A 5G model may be among the new Pixel 4 smartphone series to be launched by Google on Tuesday.

IMF's forecast: Cloudy with a side of tariffs

The World Economic Outlook, out Tuesday, will slash previous growth forecasts for both 2019 and 2020 due to trade tensions, according to Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund's new managing director. The last update In July projected the global economy would grow 3.2% in 2019, rising to 3.5% in 2020.

WEDNESDAY

An unrestful summer ends for Hong Kong's legislature

The Legislative Council of Hong Kong will convene on Wednesday after a long summer of unrest triggered by a controversial extradition bill. The government has said it will formally withdraw the measure when the parliament reopens for the first time since protesters invaded and vandalized its chambers in July.

What to watch: The embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam will deliver her annual policy address before lawmakers and has promised to offer plans to address deep-seated societal issues, such as a housing shortage. Officials will also release third-quarter economic data which is expected to show the city entering a recession.

South Korea braces for deflation risks

The Bank of Korea is expected to cut its key rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% as the country faces deflation risks. South Korea's consumer price index dropped 0.4% in September from a year ago, the lowest ever.

Another casualty of the U.S.-China trade war: Asia's fourth-largest economy is losing steam, with exports falling sharply.

THURSDAY

Trouble in the G-20 family as finance ministers meet

G-20 finance ministers and central bank heads, who expressed optimism in June for a global economic rebound, will convene again in Washington through Friday, this time amid looming recession fears. Many member central banks now have limited options in their stimulus toolbox, with interest rates already depressed.

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors were optimistic about a global economic rebound when they last met in June. Trade tensions hover over this week's reunion. © Reuters

TSMC announces its bellwether outlook

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract chipmaker and a key supplier for Apple and Huawei, will announce third-quarter earnings on Thursday and update investors on its business outlook.

For the July-September period, TSMC generated NT$293.04 billion ($9.45 billion) in revenue, up 12.5% from a year ago. This was higher than the company's previous forecast of $9.1 billion to $9.2 billion thanks to better-than-expected demand for iPhones and orders from Huawei chip unit HiSilicon.

Why this matters: As a supplier for more than 480 tech companies, TSMC's outlook is viewed as a barometer for the global electronics industry.

FRIDAY

China releases third-quarter GDP data

China's economic growth is expected to continue a steady decline to 6.1% this quarter, according to a Nikkei survey of economists. Further slowdown might trigger stimulus measures to meet the Communist Party's aim of achieving an annual growth rate between 6% and 6.5%.

WEEKEND

Jokowi begins his second term with a full plate

Six months after his reelection, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will begin a second term as president of Southeast Asia's largest economy on Sunday. Tensions in the restive Papua region remain high while many have been disenchanted by Jokowi's hesitation to backtrack on controversial new laws, including a new criminal code.

What else? The threat of radical Islamic groups is also on Jokowi's agenda, after Indonesia's top security minister was attacked by suspected ISIS sympathizers.

Plus: Jokowi announced in August a plan to move Indonesia's capital from Borneo to East Kalimantan Province.