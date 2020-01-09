Japan plans defenses against drones at Olympic venues

TOKYO -- Japanese police will install detection systems around each venue at this summer's Tokyo Olympics to locate and incapacitate suspicious drones quickly, aiming to block a potential avenue for terrorism or sabotage.

The equipment detects signals emitted by unmanned vehicles in flight to determine their position and altitude. Police will capture unauthorized devices by using current tactics, including nets fired from their own drones and jamming equipment that blocks communications between a vehicle and its pilot.

Though the detection systems are already in use around Tokyo, more will be added to ensure full coverage of the Olympic venues. Similar equipment offered by private security companies can spot drones within a radius of several hundred meters.

Revisions last May to drone-related legislation added 24 Olympic venues, including the new National Stadium, to the list of locations where unmanned vehicles are generally banned. Police are authorized to seize any drones flying illegally around these areas.