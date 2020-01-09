ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Japan plans defenses against drones at Olympic venues

Police prepare detectors, jammers and nets to protect Tokyo Games

AKINOBU IWASAWA, Nikkei staff writer
Japanese police have practiced using net-carrying drones to capture suspicious drones.

TOKYO -- Japanese police will install detection systems around each venue at this summer's Tokyo Olympics to locate and incapacitate suspicious drones quickly, aiming to block a potential avenue for terrorism or sabotage.

The equipment detects signals emitted by unmanned vehicles in flight to determine their position and altitude. Police will capture unauthorized devices by using current tactics, including nets fired from their own drones and jamming equipment that blocks communications between a vehicle and its pilot.

Though the detection systems are already in use around Tokyo, more will be added to ensure full coverage of the Olympic venues. Similar equipment offered by private security companies can spot drones within a radius of several hundred meters.

Revisions last May to drone-related legislation added 24 Olympic venues, including the new National Stadium, to the list of locations where unmanned vehicles are generally banned. Police are authorized to seize any drones flying illegally around these areas.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media