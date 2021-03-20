Japan to exclude overseas spectators from Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics on Saturday agreed to hold the games without overseas spectators in an effort to prevent COVID-19 infections.

The decision was made a day before Japan lifts the state of emergency in the Tokyo area, in an online meeting of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese government and the international Olympic and Paralympic committees.

Organizers emphasized the decision came as they respect the safety of people in the host country. "Our first priority ... remains the safety of all participants of the Olympic games and of course the Japanese people ... That means we will have to make difficult decisions which may need sacrifice from everybody," IOC president Thomas Bach told reporters on Saturday.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto stressed that the decision on foreign spectators must come earlier as possible. "Regarding the entry measures at the time of July, we can wait until the very last moment to decide but for the spectators for the 2020 games, they have to secure accommodation, flights and so forth. So we decided we would cause a lot of inconvenience for them," said Hashimoto.

The Tokyo organizers have sold around 900,000 tickets overseas and 3.6 million in Japan so far. In the latest budget report, Tokyo 2020 estimated its ticket revenue would be 90 billion yen ($830 million). Overseas ticket sales usually accounted for at least 10% of total ticket sales in past games, thus 10 billion yen of revenue is expected to be lost due to the decision.

Japan's borders have been closed to nonresident foreigners since Jan. 7, when Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a second state of emergency following a winter spike of COVID-19 infections. While Japan has created a special entry track for athletes, who need only International Olympic Committee accreditation to enter the host country, spectators entering on tourist visas are another matter.

It remains unclear whether organizers can restrict the number of spectators at the venue. Japan currently restricts the number of spectators to 5,000 at large events -- less than 10% of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium's 68,000-seat capacity.

Organizers said the final decision on domestic spectators will come in April. If restrictions are set, Tokyo 2020's revenue will be further reduced. This could mean a further investment of taxpayer funding if the Tokyo Metropolitan Government -- or the national government, if necessary -- has to cover the organizing committee's budget deficit.