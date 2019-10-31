Koike left in dust as Olympic marathon heads north to Sapporo

TOKYO -- The plan to move the 2020 Tokyo Olympics marathon and race walking events from the capital 1,000 km north to cooler Sapporo is steadily moving forward, despite dogged protests by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

Koike, who was not informed of the plan until shortly before it was publicly announced on Oct. 16, insists the fan-favorite events must be held in the capital as planned. But her pleas are falling on deaf ears both at the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government.

At a meeting Friday with John Coates, the IOC's Coordination Commission chief for the 2020 games, Koike expressed her shock at being left out of the decision. "I was extremely surprised by the IOC's announcement," she said.

This immediately unleashed a barrage of remarks by Coates, who said the IOC Executive Board had already made its decision and Tokyo's image would suffer if any athletes collapsed during a race.

Koike responded by outlining the city's plan for combating the heat, as well as the possibility of holding the marathon earlier than the planned 6 a.m. start time.

Gov. Koike met on Oct. 25 with IOC official Coates, who stressed the plan to move the marathon site to Hokkaido had already been decided. © Kyodo

But Coates rejected these options, arguing that press helicopters would be unable to cover the event in the darkness, and athletes should not have to run without a crowd to cheer them on.

The IOC made its decision after the World Athletics Championships wrapped up in sweltering Doha earlier this month, where 40% of the runners in a female marathon ended up dropping out of the race before finishing. This happened despite Qatari officials starting the race around midnight to avoid the worst of the Persian Gulf heat. Footage of athletes being escorted out on wheelchairs triggered widespread criticism for the organizers.

Concerned that the IOC could face similar pushback if things go awry, Chairman Thomas Bach repeatedly asked Yoshiro Mori, the Tokyo Organizing Committee's president, whether he can take responsibility for combating the heat.

The Tokyo committee is believed to have agreed to the move on Oct. 8. Mori met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and with Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto the following day to explain the situation, and Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto was also notified by Oct. 10.

Koike, however, did not find out about the plan until Oct. 15, the day before the official announcement. "The IOC probably thought talking with the Tokyo government beforehand would complicate things and delay a decision," a metropolitan official said.

This was not Koike's first run-in with the IOC. Shortly after taking office in 2016, she proposed moving the boat and canoe venue over budget concerns. Both the IOC and the Tokyo Organizing Committee were taken by surprise, and the suggestion delayed construction and cost negotiations by several months.

"She's the governor of the host city, but she hasn't been able to form a connection with the IOC," a Tokyo city lawmaker said.

Koike has since made numerous TV appearances, urging that the marathon be held in Tokyo as originally planned. The event is one of the Olympics' most popular, since fans can watch the race across the city without the cost of a ticket. Local groups had been planning events all along the route, which would highlight some of the capital's iconic attractions like the Imperial Palace and Tokyo Tower.

Coates, Mori, Hashimoto and Koike are meeting in the capital over three days, starting Wednesday, to iron out details. It is unclear whether the governor, who continues to protest the switch, will accept the new plan.

Ultimately, the IOC gets to decide where to hold Olympic events. With less than nine months until the Games start, preparations to hold the races in Sapporo would need to begin soon.

"Gov. Koike probably feels that she can't back down easily, but there is no possibility that the move to Sapporo will be reversed," a Japanese government official said.