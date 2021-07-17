Olympic COVID cases show measures work: IOC President Bach

TOKYO -- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, at a news conference in Tokyo on Saturday, expressed confidence that the COVID-19 countermeasures the Games' organizers have designed will be sufficient to prevent mass infection at the first Olympics held during a pandemic.

Fourteen people involved in the Games tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of Olympic-related infections to 44 since July 1.

"I think this shows that the measures are not only in place but that they are working and that they are enforced," Bach said.

Bach added that the anti-infection measures outlined in playbooks for athletes and other Olympic visitors should alleviate skepticism among the Japanese public. Only 26% of Japanese people surveyed in the latest Yomiuri News poll want the Games to proceed, with 41% calling for their cancellation.

"My appeal to the Japanese people [is] to welcome these athletes here for the competition of their life, and to acknowledge it is not for any prize that these athletes are coming here," he said.

"They have the same interest as the Japanese people: that these Games are safe and secure. And for this, they accept and even welcome restrictive measures which will make these Olympic Games the most restricted sports event not only in Japan but the entire world," the IOC chief added.

During the hourlong news conference, Bach took questions from the international media gathered for the first time in Tokyo, with six days to go until the delayed 2020 Olympics open.

The briefing followed a meeting of the IOC executive board, where the Olympic leadership discussed athlete protests, transgender athletes and recreating the Olympic experience for athletes with spectators absent.

Earlier on Saturday, the IOC asked the South Korean Olympic Committee to take down banners in the athletes' village that referred to wartime grievances between Korea and Japan. Before the Tokyo Games, the IOC amended its guidelines for athlete expression to allow protests, except at ceremonies, competitions and in the village.

"They can express their opinion in press conferences, in the mixed zone, on social media, in team meetings, on many other occasions," Bach told reporters. "But the protected areas are the ceremonies, the competitions, and the Olympic Village, at the request of a vast majority of athletes worldwide. That enforces the Olympic spirit of mutual respect and nondiscrimination and fair competition."

Bach also addressed calls for the disqualification of New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who will be the first transgender athlete at the Olympics. Hubbard, who competed in men's events before she transitioned, qualified for the Tokyo Games after the IOC allowed trans women to compete if they can keep their testosterone below a certain level.

"You cannot change rules during an ongoing qualification system. This is what all the athletes of the world are relying on, that the rules are being applied," Bach said.

Organizers will set up stations for the athletes to interact in real time with relatives, friends and fans around the world. A new surround sound system will also allow athletes to feel the atmosphere of previous Olympic Games.

"We don't want the athletes to feel alone in the stadium. We want to show them that many people are with them, that they are supporting them," Bach said.