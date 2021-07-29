Olympics latest: China's Zhang races to 200m butterfly gold

TOKYO -- The Tokyo Olympics are well underway after a long journey filled with controversy, and an unprecedented one-year postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proceedings officially began with the opening ceremony at the National Stadium, a mostly subdued affair mixed with joyous moments like a high-tech drone show, and capped by tennis star Naomi Osaka lighting the Olympic cauldron.

Thursday, July 29 (Tokyo time)

11:45 a.m. Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei wins the gold in the women's 200m butterfly, setting an Olympic record. Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger of the U.S. follow with silver and bronze.

11:40 a.m. Olympic organizers deny that Tokyo’s record spike in COVID-19 infections this week is due to the Games, and that Olympic infections are adding strain on Japan’s medical system. “As far as I know there are no infections spreading to the Japanese public from the Olympic movement. There is not a single severe case among our stakeholders,” says IOC spokesperson Mark Adams.

Thirty-four new Olympic-related cases were reported today, bringing the total to 193 since July 1, out of 39,000 arrivals and 310,000 tests. Two Olympic stakeholders are in hospital, according to IOC medical director Richard Budgett, but officials would not say whether they have the coronavirus.

11:00 a.m. Izaac Stubblety-Cook of Australia wins the gold medal in the men's 200m breaststroke.

Earlier, New Zealand rowers Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler take gold in the double sculls -- the first top finish by Kiwi athletes at the Tokyo Games.

Grace Prendergast and Jackie Gowler of New Zealand celebrate in their boat with their gold medals on July 29. © Reuters

