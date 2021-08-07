ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Poland seeks diplomatic gold by sheltering Belarusian sprinter

EU concerns about Warsaw's human rights record seen as factor

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya fled to Poland in fear of reprisals after criticizing her team's management.   © Reuters
RINTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

VIENNA -- Poland has taken in Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who sought to defect from her authoritarian home country, a move that earned Warsaw diplomatic points despite its own patchy human rights record.  

Tsimanouskaya told reporters Thursday in Warsaw that she is "happy to be here, happy to be in safety," and expressed gratitude for the support provided by Poland. She said she plans to make a new life for herself there with her husband, who has also received a Polish visa, but is "willing to return to Belarus once I'm sure that I will be safe there."

"She will be able to develop without any obstacles and, if she wishes, receive further support," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

The diplomatic boost for Poland is significant. "We welcome the fact that she has now been given a humanitarian visa by Poland," Nabila Massrali, a spokeswoman for European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said.

After assuming power in 2015, Poland's ruling Law and Justice party has raised concerns within the EU with laws and practices that threaten the independence of judges, media freedoms and personal liberties.

Poland is seeking roughly 24 billion euros ($28.4 billion) from the EU's pandemic economic revival fund, but the European Commission has balked at handing over the money over those concerns. 

Relations between NATO member Poland and pro-Russia Belarus are strained. Warsaw has issued visas to more than 90,000 people from its neighbor this year, including humanitarian visas, opening its doors to opposition activists facing political repression.

The athlete had sought asylum at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Sunday after refusing to board a flight back to Belarus out of fear for her safety. Poland moved unusually quickly to grant Tsimanouskaya a humanitarian visa.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more