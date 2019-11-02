Sapporo begins sprint to prepare for 2020 Olympic marathons

TOKYO -- With Sapporo formally named as the host of five Olympic events next summer, the Japanese city has begun racing to organize a schedule and routes, line up security and secure lodging for athletes.

The city on the northern island of Hokkaido will host the men's and women's marathon, men's and women's 20 km race-walk and men's 50 km race-walk.

The decision, declared by the International Olympic Committee last month, was formalized at a meeting Friday in which Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike reluctantly agreed to "not obstruct" plans for moving the events away from the capital and its sweltering summer heat.

The agreement leaves Sapporo, host of the 1972 Winter Olympics, with less than nine months to prepare.

In order to assemble security and traffic control, routes and schedules will need to be settled quickly. Some proposals involve holding the men's and women's events on the same day to minimize the logistical challenge.

Sapporo's government envisions starting and finishing the marathons at the city's downtown Odori Park, the site of the start and finish lines for the annual Hokkaido Marathon, held in August. The city is working with officials from the IOC and the International Association of Athletics Federations toward that end.

The marathon and race-walking events will feature 340 athletes overall, Olympic officials say. Accounting for coaches and IAAF staff brings the total to around 1,000. Competitors typically stay in the Olympic Village, so the organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Games intends to create a secondary local "village" by booking hotels and other accommodations.

Sapporo's lodging space totaled about 29,000 rooms in fiscal 2018, city statistics show. Since the Olympics will take place during summer tourism season, Sapporo has begun urging hotels to withhold reservations to the general public on days when the events may be held.

For big events like national sports festivals, "the entire industry generally starts making arrangements about four years in advance," said one hotel manager, calling the process for next summer's games "highly unusual."

Finding volunteers and security personnel will be another challenge. The Hokkaido Marathon enlists about 4,000 volunteers, but the Olympic events including the race-walks "will require at least twice that," a person affiliated with the games said. Some estimates call for 2,000 to 3,000 security staffers alone.

The venue change is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars. At Friday's meeting, officials agreed the Tokyo government will not cover this expense. How the cost will be distributed among the IOC, the organizing committee and the governments of Hokkaido and Sapporo remains to be settled.