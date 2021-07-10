Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang to attend Olympics opening event

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's Digital Minister Audrey Tang will visit Japan for the July 23 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Taiwanese authorities announced on Saturday.

Tang is the youngest minister in Taiwan's history and is also a renowned programmer and entrepreneur. She gained recognition in Japan after developing a series of useful smartphone apps to combat the spread of infections during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Japanese government has offered support by supplying COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan after the island was hit by a surge in new cases last month.

Taiwan aims to send Tang to Tokyo to reiterate its gratitude and confirm the friendship between the two countries.