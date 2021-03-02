Tokyo 2020 committee to raise female board membership to 40%

TOKYO -- The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics will hold a board meeting on Tuesday to propose the appointment of new female members to increase women's representation on the board.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo organizing committee, aims to raise the ratio of women on the board. Naoko Takahashi, an Olympic marathon gold medalist, and 10 other women are likely to sign on as new members.

The organizers will expand the board from 34 to 45 members. By adding new 11 female members, it aims to increase the share of women on the board to 40%. The change will be officially approved on Wednesday.

Hashimoto took over as president of the organizing committee from Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori on Feb. 18 after Mori's sexist remarks drew domestic and international criticism. Hashimoto has pledged to add female board members in order to restore the games' tarnished image.

At present, the organizing committee has 34 board members, seven of whom, or 20%, are women. The organizers' articles of incorporation set the maximum number of board members at 35. They will hold a meeting to change that rule and expand the body.

Sources told Nikkei that Kuniko Obinata, a Paralympian alpine skier, is also likely to be named as a new member, together with Takahashi.

The sudden change comes less than five months before the games are to start. It remains unclear whether the move will be seen as effective in promoting women's empowerment.