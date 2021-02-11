Tokyo Olympics chief Mori to resign over sexist comments

TOKYO -- Yoshiro Mori on Thursday decided to step down as head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee amid a furor at home and abroad over his recent discriminatory comments about women, Nikkei has learned.

The organizing committee has extended an offer to Saburo Kawabuchi, an 84-year-old former chairman of the Japan Football Association, to come aboard as the successor to Mori, 83. The ex-soccer player expressed to the committee his intention to accept it.

Mori on Thursday told broadcaster Nippon TV that he would "explain his thoughts" at a committee board meeting scheduled for Friday. While he did not confirm the reports that he would quit, he did say he "cannot let this problem prolong any longer."

Mori was reportedly planning to meet Kawabuchi on Thursday, apparently to ask him to take over.

The switch would come just five months before the scheduled start of the games in July, following their postponement last year due to the pandemic. The departure of a figure with broad connections in the political, business and sporting worlds is likely to affect preparations for the event.

Mori had said during a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo on Feb. 3 that board meetings with women "take so much time." Because of their "strong sense of competition," he said, "if one person raises their hand, others probably think, 'I need to say something, too.'"

The remarks came during a discussion of efforts to increase female representation on the committee's board.

Mori withdrew his comments the next day and apologized to "everyone who was offended," saying the remarks "ran counter to the sprit of the Olympics and Paralympics."

Though Mori said at the time he would not resign, mounting criticism appears to have forced his hand. The remarks were reported in media outlets worldwide, including The New York Times and The Washington Post, and sparked a widespread online outcry.

Mori was tapped for the post in 2014 for his experience as a former prime minister and his involvement in Tokyo's bid for the 2016 Games. He has been deeply involved in Japanese sports since his time as a rank-and-file lawmaker, with stints as president of the Japan Sport Association and the Japan Football Rugby Union.