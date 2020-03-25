ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tokyo Olympics price tag skyrockets by $3bn

One-year delay will increase labor and refinancing costs

Nikkei staff writers
New National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. (Photo by Hiroyuki Yamamoto)

TOKYO -- The Tokyo organizing committee has estimated that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will cost an additional 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion), Nikkei learned on Wednesday.

The price tag for the 2020 Games will increase due to being postponed, incurring additional labor costs and venue rental fees.

In December, the committee said the Olympic budget would be 1.35 trillion yen, of which the committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government would both pay 600 billion yen with the remaining 150 billion yen provided by the national government.

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach agreed to postpone the games one year until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

