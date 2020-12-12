ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tokyo Olympics secure $200m in sponsor money to cover delay

Japanese airlines JAL and ANA seen extending support despite virus woes

The Olympic Rings stand in the Japanese capital against a backdrop of the Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower.   © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Corporate sponsors of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are on track to provide an extra 20 billion yen ($192 million) to help pay to postpone the event to 2021, Nikkei learned Friday.

Of the games' 68 Japanese sponsors, the 15 so-called Olympic Gold Partners could provide 1 billion yen each, according to a source familiar with the matter. Terms are being ironed out before existing sponsorship deals expire at the end of the year.

In addition, coronavirus-battered companies like Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Tobu Top Tours are considering extending their deals.

The games were projected to cost 1.35 trillion yen last December, before they were postponed from 2020 as COVID-19 went global.

The Tokyo Organizing Committee estimates that the yearlong delay will result in an additional 294 billion yen in costs, including for wages and pandemic response measures. The committee is scheduled to announce in late December an updated overall budget for the events that reflects additional contributions from sponsors.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close