Tokyo's mixed mood captured in 3 days up to Olympics opening

TOKYO -- The Tokyo Olympics have officially begun, following Friday's opening ceremony. These Games are an unprecedented event as no spectators are allowed into most of its sports venues. Organizers fear that without such restrictions the Games could turn into a coronavirus superspreader event.

The extraordinary conditions and mixed emotions were reflected in the preparations in the final run-up to the ceremony and people on the street in Tokyo, which Nikkei Asia captured on video between July 21 and 23.