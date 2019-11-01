Tokyo surrenders Olympic marathons to Hokkaido

TOKYO -- The city of Tokyo decided Thursday to concede the transfer of the Olympic marathon events to Hokkaido, where runners face less risk of falling victim to Japan's sweltering summer heat.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike meets Friday with John Coates, the International Olympic Committee's coordination commission chief for the 2020 Tokyo Games, Tokyo Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori and Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto. They are expected to formally agree on holding the marathons in the city of Sapporo on Japan's northernmost main island.

The agreement will end a weekslong standoff between Tokyo and the IOC concerning the event. The committee first announced on Oct. 16 plans move the marathons to Sapporo, given that temperatures in Tokyo often exceed 30 C with high humidity during the summer.

Tokyo's working-level officials met Thursday with IOC counterparts, reiterating a compromise in which the marathons would stay in the capital but start during early morning hours. However, the IOC declared that its decision was final. Tokyo acquiesced to avoid a drawn-out feud that could harm Olympic operations.

Tokyo's condition was that it not be asked to shoulder any costs of the venue change. The IOC and organizing committee for the 2020 Games are expected to agree, according to a source close to the matter.