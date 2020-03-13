Trump floats delaying Tokyo Olympics by 1 year

NEW YORK/TOKYO -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of postponing the Summer Olympics in Tokyo over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Maybe they postpone it for a year," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I think that's a better alternative than doing it with no crowd," he also said.

The remarks came the day that the Olympic torch was lit in Greece. Japanese officials, meanwhile, insisted that the games would go on as scheduled.

"This is no change in plans to proceed with preparations," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

Women wearing traditional white robes lit the Olympic torch Thursday at the Olympia archaeological site.

The torch-lighting was closed to the public because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach indicated that the games will take place as planned.

"This ceremony demonstrates once more our commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," Bach said.

The outbreak has thrown a wrench into multiple Olympic qualifying events. The all-around gymnastics world cup, originally scheduled to take place in Germany this month, has been suspended. International wrestling prelims slated for April in Bulgaria have been delayed until June.

Back in February, Trump had mentioned the possibility of visiting Japan this summer.

"I might. We were invited," he said. "I was invited by Prime Minister Abe, and we'll make that determination."

Later in February, the president said: "I hope it's going to be fine."