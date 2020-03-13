ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Trump suggests Tokyo Olympics be postponed 1 year

Qualifying events in Europe delayed even as torch is lit

Nikkei staff writers
Japanese former marathon runner Noguchi Mizuki and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Toshiaki Endo at the Olympic flame lighting ceremony in Olympia, Greece.   © Reuters

NEW YORK/TOKYO -- President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the Summer Olympics in Tokyo owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Maybe they postpone it for a year," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I think that's a better alternative than doing it with no crowd," he also said.

The remarks came on the day the Olympic torch was lit in Greece. Japanese officials meanwhile insisted that the games would proceed as scheduled.

"This is no change in plans to proceed with preparations," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Thursday.

That same day in Greece, women wearing traditional white robes lit the Olympic torch at the Olympia archaeological site.

The event was closed off to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, indicated that the games will take place in Tokyo as planned.

"This ceremony demonstrates once more our commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," said Bach.

The outbreak has cancelled multiple Olympic qualifying events. The all-around gymnastics world cup, due to take place in Germany later this month, has been suspended. The international wrestling prelims slated for April in Bulgaria have been delayed until June. 

Back in February, Trump had mentioned the possibility of visiting Japan this summer.

"I might. We were invited," said Trump. "I was invited by Prime Minister Abe, and we'll make that determination." 

Later in February, the president said: "I hope it's gonna be fine."

