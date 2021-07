What to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on July 28

TOKYO -- The Olympics presents a dizzying array of sports, and multiple events within sports. Here is the list of events with medals up for grabs.

Medal events to watch on Wednesday, July 28 (Tokyo time)

3x3 Basketball

8:45 p.m. Women's Bronze Medal Game

Women's Bronze Medal Game 9:15 p.m. Men's Bronze Medal Game

Men's Bronze Medal Game 9:55 p.m. Women's Gold Medal Game

Women's Gold Medal Game 10:25 p.m. Men's Gold Medal Game

Artistic Gymnastics

7:15 p.m. Men's All-Around Final

Cycling Road

11:30 a.m. Women's Individual Time Trial

Women's Individual Time Trial 2:00 p.m. Men's Individual Time Trial

Diving

3:00 p.m. Men's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final

Equestrian

5:30 p.m. Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

Fencing

6:30 p.m. Men's Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match

Men's Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match 7:30 p.m. Men's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match

Judo (5:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m.)

Women -70 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A

Women -70 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B

Women -70 kg Final

Men -90 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A

Men -90 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B

Men -90 kg Final

Rowing

9:18 a.m. Women's Double Sculls Final A

Women's Double Sculls Final A 9:30 a.m. Men's Double Sculls Final A

Men's Double Sculls Final A 9:50 a.m. Women's Four Final A

Women's Four Final A 10:10 a.m. Men's Four Final A

Men's Four Final A 10:30 a.m. Men's Quadruple Sculls Final A

Men's Quadruple Sculls Final A 10:50 a.m. Women's Quadruple Sculls Final A

Rugby Sevens

5:30 p.m. Men's Bronze Medal Match

Men's Bronze Medal Match 6:00 p.m. Men's Gold Medal Match

Swimming

10:41 a.m. Women's 200m Freestyle Final

Women's 200m Freestyle Final 10:49 a.m. Men's 200m Butterfly Final

Men's 200m Butterfly Final 11:45 a.m. Women's 200m Individual Medley Final

Women's 200m Individual Medley Final 11:54 a.m. Women's 1500m Freestyle Final

Women's 1500m Freestyle Final 12:26 p.m. Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

Weightlifting