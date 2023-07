KYOTO, Japan -- Japanese chipmaker Rohm will provide a total of 300 billion yen ($2.16 billion) to a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners for its proposed buyout of Toshiba.

Rohm decided at a board meeting on Tuesday to invest 100 billion yen in a JIP-led investment fund should the tender offer succeed. It also will purchase 200 billion yen of preferred stock issued in a related company to be set up for the buyout.