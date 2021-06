TOKYO -- Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa will serve as chairman of the company's board after the ousting of Osamu Nagayama at the annual general meeting, Nikkei learned Friday.

George Olcott, whose nomination to the board as a new outside director was approved by shareholders, has declined the appointment, Nikkei also learned.

Investors rejected proposals to reappoint Nagayama as well as outside director Nobuyuki Kobayashi, a member of Toshiba's audit committee.