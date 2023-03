TOKYO -- Toshiba's board on Thursday voted in favor of a 2 trillion yen ($15.3 billion) buyout led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), setting the troubled industrial group on a path to go private if the bid succeeds.

The tender offer of 4,620 yen per share requires investors to tender at least two-thirds of outstanding shares to succeed. The Japanese blue chip would later delist from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.