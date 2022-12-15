Toshiba buyout: JIP-led group secures $8.8bn loans from megabanks

TOKYO -- Japanese megabanks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank, are set to deliver loans of around 1.2 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) to a consortium led by the investment fund Japan Industrial Partners to take over Toshiba, Nikkei learned on Thursday.

The decision comes after JIP in November submitted a proposal to take over Toshiba. Around 20 Japanese companies, including Rohm, Orix and Chubu Electric Power, have already decided to jointly offer funds of around 1 trillion yen to the consortium.