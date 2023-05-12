ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Toshiba in turmoil

Toshiba says shareholders positive about JIP buyout proposal

Japanese consortium is set to make a tender offer by end of July

Toshiba's board in March stopped short of recommending shareholders accept the buyout proposal by a Japan Industrial Partners-led consortium. (Photo by Tsuyoshi Tamehiro)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Toshiba said on Friday that shareholders are responding positively to a buyout proposal by a Japan Industrial Partners-led consortium, suggesting that a two-year-long saga over the privatization of the company may finally come to a conclusion.

In an earnings call, Toshiba Chief Financial Officer Masayoshi Hirata suggested that accepting the group's proposal would be the only realistic option for the company -- and shareholders, including activists. He stressed there is no other offer on the table right now. Toshiba's board includes members recommended by activists. 

Read Next

Latest On Toshiba in turmoil

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close