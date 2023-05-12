Toshiba says shareholders positive about JIP buyout proposal

TOKYO -- Toshiba said on Friday that shareholders are responding positively to a buyout proposal by a Japan Industrial Partners-led consortium, suggesting that a two-year-long saga over the privatization of the company may finally come to a conclusion.

In an earnings call, Toshiba Chief Financial Officer Masayoshi Hirata suggested that accepting the group's proposal would be the only realistic option for the company -- and shareholders, including activists. He stressed there is no other offer on the table right now. Toshiba's board includes members recommended by activists.