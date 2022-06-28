Toshiba shareholders approve hedge fund managers as board members

TOKYO -- Toshiba shareholders on Tuesday approved all 13 candidates for the board of directors, including two nominated by activist shareholders, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate tries to improve ties with its largest shareholders and become a more profitable, faster-growing company.

This is Toshiba's first major board reshuffle since June 2019, when the company accepted four activist-backed candidates, including current nomination committee chairman Raymond Zage, its first foreign appointment in some 80 years, following a capital infusion from hedge funds and other investors in 2017 and the sale of its flash memory subsidiary to a Bain Capital-led consortium in 2018.

The reshuffle, decided at the annual general meeting held here, comes as Toshiba reviews its strategic options, including a possible buyout by a private equity company, after shareholders in March rejected a plan by the previous management to restructure Toshiba without help from outside parties.

Toshiba has received 10 proposals from potential partners, eight of them for privatization and two for a capital and business alliance. The proposals are currently being reviewed by Toshiba's special committee headed by outside director Jerry Black.

According to Black, Toshiba will invite select parties to perform full due diligence and submit binding offers so management can assess what a partner or a consortium can provide. "At that point, the special committee can make a recommendation to the board, and the board can present to shareholders what they conclude to be the best available strategic path forward for Toshiba," he said.

Black declined to offer a specific time frame, other than saying due diligence will happen after July, noting that it is too early to predict how long the process will take due to its complexity.

Among the new board members are representatives of two vocal shareholders: hedge funds Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management. Eijiro Imai is managing director of Farallon Capital Japan, and Nabeel Bhanji is Elliott's senior portfolio manager.

Also approved as board chairman was Akihiro Watanabe, head of Asia corporate finance at Houlihan Lokey, a boutique U.S. investment bank.

The size of the board will be expanded to 13 from the previous eight. Toshiba said the expansion is necessary to have proper oversight of the complex transition process.

Zage, the nomination committee chairman, explained in May that the inclusion of the candidates recommended by the hedge funds was aimed at rebuilding trust with shareholders following revelations that Toshiba's management worked behind the scenes with the Japanese government to block the appointment of hedge fund-backed board candidates at a shareholders meeting in 2020.

In March, Toshiba appointed Taro Shimada, a former Siemens executive and then Toshiba's chief digital officer, as CEO. In a new business strategy announced earlier this month, Shimada said Toshiba will put the data business at the core of its operations and aim to generate 20% of the company's profit from the data business in a shift away from its traditional focus on industrial manufacturing, ranging from power plants to computers and semiconductors.

Toshiba has managed a sharp turnaround in earnings over the past couple of years, lifting its profit margin to about 5%. Share prices have doubled since the beginning of 2021.

But shareholders are not clearly satisfied yet.

"Our goal is to help Mr. Shimada and his team to transform Toshiba to be stronger for the long term," said Black. "Japan and the world need a strong Toshiba, and the strong Toshiba can only be realized by radical transformation."

To achieve Shimada's goal, he added, requires speed and clear direction. "Privatization could possibly help that transformation."